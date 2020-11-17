Key Agusta Westland accused names Kamal Nath’s son, Ahmed Patel, Salman Khurshid: Report



According to the report, Saxena's lengthy statement also attaches evidence of several alleged hawala transactions and a complex web of offshore structures that he admits to setting up for the co-accused. It details how the alleged kickbacks flowed through Saxena’s Interstellar Technologies and Global Services owned by Christian Michel and were also for the "benefit of political leaders and bureaucrats" in influential posts.

He accuses two of the co-accused, defence dealer Sushen Mohan Gupta and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri, of "name dropping". According to him, they would frequently mention "Salman Khurshid and Kamal uncle". Speaking about the political beneficiaries, he also brings up Ahmed Patel, referred to as AP by the people associated with Interstellar Technologies.

Another name that crops up in the report is that of Kamal Nath's son Bakul. While they have both reportedly denied the allegations, Saxena brings up a company called Pristine River Investments that he alleges is managed by John Docherty for Bakul Nath. The accused, Saxena said, had received bridge funding through this company.