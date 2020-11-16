'Do they want restoration of Art 370?': RS Prasad wonders if Congress supports statements by Farooq, Mehbooba

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday hit out at Congress and asked if the party wants the restoration of Article 370 and supports the remarks made by National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the government applied various Central laws including the Prevention of Corruption Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

"People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has declared the restoration of Article 370 as its agenda. It is contesting local body polls. There are 10 parties including National Conference and PDP and now Congress is also joining. Farooq Abdullah has no compunction in seeking the support of China for the restoration of Article 370... Mehbooba Mufti said she won't hoist tricolour unless J&K flag is restored," Prasad said.

"We applied Central laws to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh... They do not want certain laws including the Prevention of Corruption Act in Jammu and Kashmir so that they can continue with corruption. People who have been Chief Ministers are saying that they will take the help of China for the restoration of Article 370. It is an anti-national activity," he said.