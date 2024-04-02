 Kerala: TTE Dies After Pushed From Moving Train By 'Drunk' Passenger In Ernakulam-Patna Express
A probe is underway to find what exactly happened before the passenger took the drastic step of pushing the TTE from the train which resulted in the latter's death.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
File image of Ernakulam-Patna Express | Youtube/ Ashwin Gandhi

In a shocking incident aboard the Patna Superfast train, TTE EK Vinod was pushed by a passenger who sought a ticket. The TTE died in the incident after pushed from the moving train and the incident occurred at around 7 pm on Tuesday (April 2), said the Kerala Railway police.

The incident took place in the S11 coach of Ernakulam-Patna Express at Velappaya (Thrissur), between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery Railway Stations, reported news agency ANI.

However, primary information said that the accused is a migrant labourer from Odisha and that he was drunk when the incident took place.

Timing of incident increases apprehension

With the holiday season almost here and people set to travel to their native places with their families, such incidents could strike fear in the hearts and minds of the commuters as well as the TTEs.

Recent videos of excessive crowd in the trains

Recently, several videos of overcrowding in trains in the sleeper coach surfaced on social media. The videos showed sleeper coaches overcrowded to an extent that it was impossible for the passengers to even use essential services like toilets.

article-image

This also led to several people questioning the sad state of affairs as people commented about facing similar problems in sleeper coaches in recent days.

