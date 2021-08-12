e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:18 PM IST

Kerala to launch India’s first Drone Forensic Lab on August 13 - Here's how it will tranform terror surveillance

FPJ Web Desk
Drone File photo | PTI

The Kerala Police on Friday will launch a first-of-its-kind Drone Forensic Lab and Research Centre to address a rising security threat. The centre will be inaugurated by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range.

Abraham, who has the additional charge of ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau and is the nodal officer of CyberDrome, said this lab-cum-research centre will look into both utility and threat aspects of a drone. Cyberdome is a technological research and development centre of the Kerala Police Department.

Abraham said that “while analysing a drone at the research centre, we'll look into its origin, see its utility value such as using it for policing and devising anti-drone mechanisms to check its misuse as we saw in the case of drone activities at the border”.

"Of late, drone is another emerging threat, which may pose very serious technological threat to the cities as well. We have taken a note of it and we are starting a Drone Research Lab and Drone Forensic Lab," Kerala Police chief Anil Kant had said.

His statement had come a day after Army chief General MM Naravane said easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges in the country.

Kant had also said the Kerala Police is planning to develop an anti-drone system with the help of volunteers at the CyberDrome and other experts in the field.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:18 PM IST

