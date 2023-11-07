 Kerala Shocker: Woman Hacked To Death By Husband In Nallapilly; Accused Absconding
Kerala Shocker: Woman Hacked To Death By Husband In Nallapilly; Accused Absconding

Urmilla and her husband had been living separately for a while due to domestic issues. According to locals, her husband came to her house in Nallapilly on Tuesday morning following which an argument ensued between the two.

Thiruvananthapuram, November 7: A woman in Kerala's Palakkad district was hacked to death by her husband on Tuesday. Urmilla and her husband had been living separately for a while due to domestic issues. According to locals, her husband came to her house in Nallapilly on Tuesday morning following which an argument ensued between the two.

Urmilla was attacked by her husband

When Urmilla was getting ready to leave for when, she was attacked by her husband. The locals rushed her to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

The man is currently absconding

The man is currently absconding. The police have registered a case and initiated a manhunt to nab the accused.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

