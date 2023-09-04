 Kerala Shocker: Man Slits Throats Of Three Daughters In Kottayam, Dies By Suicide Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Shocker: Man Slits Throats Of Three Daughters In Kottayam, Dies By Suicide Later

Kerala Shocker: Man Slits Throats Of Three Daughters In Kottayam, Dies By Suicide Later

The incident came to light when around 12.30 a.m. on Monday, one of the young girls whose throat was slit woke up her grandparents who live next door.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Man Slits Throats Of Three Daughters In Kottayam |

Thiruvananthapuram, September 4: A 40-year-old man hanged himself to death soon after slitting the throats of three of his young daughters in Kerala's Kottayam district. Jose from Ramapuram first slit the throats of his three young girls aged seven, 10 and 13 and soon after hung himself in his house. The incident came to light when around 12.30 a.m. on Monday, one of the young girls whose throat was slit woke up her grandparents who live next door.

Hung himself to death

When the locals rushed to the house of Jose, he had hung himself to death and three of his daughters were soon taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment, and the condition of the seven-year-old child is serious.

Read Also
Punjab: Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur, Later Attempts Suicide; Video Surfaces
article-image

Wife had left him and their three children after which he was upset

Locals says Jose's wife had left him and their three children after which he was upset. The police have registered a case and a probe has now begun.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: 14-Year-Old Boy Slits Throat Of Tutor Who Sexually Assaulted Him; Detained
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

G20 Delegates Get Warm Welcome In Haryana During 4th Sherpa Meeting; See Pics

G20 Delegates Get Warm Welcome In Haryana During 4th Sherpa Meeting; See Pics

Video: Angry Over Not Receiving Justice For Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder, Man Throws Thar Into Canal...

Video: Angry Over Not Receiving Justice For Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder, Man Throws Thar Into Canal...

Manipur: FIR Against 3 Members Of Editors Guild For Discrepancy In Report On Media Coverage Of...

Manipur: FIR Against 3 Members Of Editors Guild For Discrepancy In Report On Media Coverage Of...

Karnataka: 4 Dead, 3 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Chitradurga; Horrific...

Karnataka: 4 Dead, 3 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Chitradurga; Horrific...

Goa: Man Arrested For Outraging Modesty Of Minor Girl At Open Public Place In Bardez

Goa: Man Arrested For Outraging Modesty Of Minor Girl At Open Public Place In Bardez