Kerala Shocker: Man Slits Throats Of Three Daughters In Kottayam, Dies By Suicide Later

Man Slits Throats Of Three Daughters In Kottayam |

Thiruvananthapuram, September 4: A 40-year-old man hanged himself to death soon after slitting the throats of three of his young daughters in Kerala's Kottayam district. Jose from Ramapuram first slit the throats of his three young girls aged seven, 10 and 13 and soon after hung himself in his house. The incident came to light when around 12.30 a.m. on Monday, one of the young girls whose throat was slit woke up her grandparents who live next door.

Hung himself to death

When the locals rushed to the house of Jose, he had hung himself to death and three of his daughters were soon taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment, and the condition of the seven-year-old child is serious.

Wife had left him and their three children after which he was upset

Locals says Jose's wife had left him and their three children after which he was upset. The police have registered a case and a probe has now begun.