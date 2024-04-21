Kerala: Police Take Sparkle Off Thrissur Pooram Fireworks

Thrissur city on Saturday exploded in protest as the police threw spanners into the rituals and traditions connected with the iconic Pooram festival, the mother of all festivals in Kerala that attracts thousands from all over.

As the police blocked the elephant march at the end of the festivities, the temple boards reduced the elephant strength to one and refused to conduct the late night fireworks, one of the most sought-after pyrotechnic shows in Kerala.

After multiple negotiations by Revenue Minister K. Rajan and District Collector V. R. Krishna Teja, the fireworks were conducted in daylight, reducing it to a mere show of smoke and sound. As the police flexed their muscles, Thiruvambady devaswom at 1.30 am Saturday suddenly stopped the illuminations and ended the Panchavadyam of the traditional Madathil Varavu when the deity is brought back.

It was also alleged that the police stopped some of the rituals being conducted by the chief priest who walked off midway. "The stand taken by the police department has been troubling us and it has reached a stage where organising the pooram has become difficult. Though we had explained our concerns multiple times during meetings, it seems no one cared and hence we had to take such a decision," shared Thiruvambady Devaswom president Sundar Menon.

It is the first time in the history of Thrissur pooram, devaswom stop the traditional ceremonies Police restrictions have been receiving severe criticism from the part of pooram organizers and festival fans. The controversies surrounding the pooram this year may cast a long shadow on the elections in Thrissur as a major section of the people feel that there is a strong undercurrent of anti-Hindu sentiments in the police action.