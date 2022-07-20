Kerala: POCSO accused man dies by suicide in Kannur jail (Representative Photo) |

An accused in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case allegedly died by suicide in his cell at the Kannur central jail on Wednesday.

A senior official said that 37-year-old BIju who was accused of sexually assaulting his daughter was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved.

The official said that he was found hanging in a corner of his cell.

The accused was sent to central jail from Mananthavady jail in February this year. He was also under treatment for TB and had mood outs in connection to that, the official added.

The accused, according to the official, was kept kept in a prison cell on his own, moreover, his family did not visit him as it was his wife who had lodged the complaint against him for allegedly sexually assaulting his own daughter.

A post mortem would be carried out and then the body would be handed over to the family for the last rites, he added.