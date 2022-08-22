Kerala: One arrested, 50 booked for attack on police at beach concert venue

Photo: Representative Image

One person has been arrested and a case lodged against 50 persons for attacking the police on Sunday night after it shut down a concert held at a beach in Kozhikode following overcrowding at the venue and disturbance created by those who could not be accommodated.

Police said that those who could not be accommodated at the venue created a disturbance and the overcrowding also led to damage to barricades.

As a result, police were forced to stop the programme which in turn resulted in them being assaulted by some members of the public using stones and beer bottles, a senior officer of Vellayil police station said.

Six policemen and more than 30 members of the general public were injured as a result of the throwing of stones and beer bottles by a section of the crowd, he said and added that additional force had to be called in to control the situation.

The officer said that a case for assaulting police personnel and preventing them from doing their duty has been registered against 50 persons and one of them has also been arrested.

Besides that, a case has also been registered against the event organisers -- JDT College Palliative Care here -- for conducting the event without adequate facilities and not in accordance with the permission granted to them, he said.

The officer said the college was only permitted to erect stalls and showcase some small cultural shows by students at the beach as part of their charity event to generate funds to buy wheelchairs.

However, they decided to hold a concert and advertised the same via social media platforms and also sold tickets online for ₹ 150 per person, police said.

As it was a Sunday, a huge crowd arrived at the beach and many also bought tickets online. But all of them could not be accommodated and after some time the sale of tickets at the venue also had to be stopped, leading to the disturbance, police said.