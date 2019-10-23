Kerala nun rape case: Complaint alleging mental harassment filed by the victim against Franco Mulakkal

Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, has got into fresh trouble. The Kerala nun who accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape has filed a fresh complaint alleging online harassment by Mulakkal and his supporters.

According to Indian Express, in her complaint to the Kerala Women’s Commission, she claimed Mulakkal is using social media platforms to defame her. She also alleged that Mulakkal and his supporters were circulating videos identifying her. She stated that the videos put up on social media platforms shows some photographs of the rape victim.

"The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team," the complainant said. The nun stated that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women commission in the matter. Mulakkal was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail.