 Kerala: Migrant Worker Wins Lottery Worth Prize Of ₹75 Lakh; Seeks Police Protection To Submit Ticket Due To Fear Of Being Robbed
Ashok, a daily wage worker residing in Pulamanthole, had purchased the winning ticket a few months ago from a local agency.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Kerala: A daily wage worker approached the Perinthalmanna police in Kerala's Malappuram district, in a state of panic after winning the first prize of the Kerala government's Win-Win lottery, with a prize money of Rs 75 lakh. The worker was identified as Ashok, hailing from West Bengal.

Ashok, a daily wage worker residing in Pulamanthole, had purchased the winning ticket a few months ago from a local agency. Upon learning about his win, instead of celebrating, he was gripped with fear, concerned that someone might try to steal the valuable ticket.

Ashok Seeks Police Protection Amid Theft Fears

His immediate reaction to the good news was the fear of being pursued by individuals wanting to snatch the winning ticket. This prompted him to seek police protection to safely submit the ticket to a bank branch.

Having arrived in the Pulamanthole region only a few months prior, Ashok had been sharing rented quarters with other migrant labourers. Despite the life-changing prize, the fear of potential harm overshadowed his joy.

Police Provides Aid To Ashok In The Matter

In an effort to address his concerns, Ashok, accompanied by two Malayali friends, approached the Perinthalmanna police to explain the distressing situation he found himself in.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the Perinthalmanna police promptly responded by sending police personnel, including a Senior CPO, to accompany Ashok to submit the winning ticket safely to the bank. After successfully submitting the ticket with police protection, Ashok decided to return to his native place.

