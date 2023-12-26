Kerala Lottery X'mas New Year Bumper 2023-2024 BR-95 Ticket Rate, Prize Structure, Draw Date & Other Details; Bumper Prize ₹ 20 Crore!

Kerala Lottery X'mas New Year Bumper 2023-2024 BR-95 Ticket Rate, Prize Structure & Other Details | Pixabay

Kerala Government has announced a bumper lottery with a first prize of a whopping ₹ 20 crore. The details of the lottery is mentioned below and the ticket was launched on November 22, 2023. The ticket was launched on the same day as Pooja bumper lottery draw. The Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 ticket has been priced at Rs 400 and the results will be announced on January 24, 2024.

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper 2023-24

Kerala State Lotteries Department has launched the Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper 2023-24. The lottery has been named Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95. The second prize for the lottery is also ₹ 20 crore, in which ₹ 1 crore will be distributed among 20 winners. This is a massive chance to win a whopping amount in the lucky draw.

A total of 90 lakh tickets issued

The Kerala Lottery Department has issued a total of 90 lakh tickets and the tickets have been issued in ten series - XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, XL. The results will be drawn at 2 PM in the afternoon of January 24, 2024 and the venue will be Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

The details of the lottery are as follows:

Cost of Ticket: ₹ 400

Draw No: BR 95

Date of Draw: January 24, 2024

Draw Time: 2 PM

Total Tickets: 90 Lakh

Prize details of Kerala Next Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper 2023-24 are as follows:

1st prize: ₹ 20 Crore

2nd Prize: ₹ 20 Crore (1 Crore x 20 winners)

3rd Prize: ₹ 3,00,00,000 (10 Lakhs x 30 winners)

4th Prize: ₹ 60,00,000 (3 Lakhs x 20 winners)

5th Prize: ₹ 40,00,000 (2 Lakhs x 20 winners)

6th Prize: ₹ 5,000

7th Prize: ₹ 2,000

8th Prize: ₹ 1,000

9th Prize: ₹ 500

10th Prize: ₹ 400

Consolation Prize: ₹ 1,00,000

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The results for the Kerala Next Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper 2023-24 can be checked on the official website, www.keralalotteries.com or keralalotteryresult.net and check the results there. The results are also declared in the newspapers. The ticket buyers can also check the results from the shop where they have bought the tickets from.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.