Kerala Lottery Result: November 14, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 27 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot! | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-27 on Friday, November 14, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-27 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, November 14, 2025, here:

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RM 660630 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: GEEVAR M J

Agency No.: R 6091

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RA 660630 RB 660630

RC 660630 RD 660630

RE 660630 RF 660630

RG 660630 RH 660630

RJ 660630 RK 660630 RL 660630

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RC 774890 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: V BALAN

Agency No.: S 838

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RH 469209 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P HARIDAS

Agency No.: P 300

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1232 1259 1262 1314 1325 2656 2934 3016 3195 3300 3490 3987 4213 4275 7080 7659 9004 9029 9496

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1642 2219 2833 3263 3289 8916

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0089 0233 0938 0987 1283 1568 2381 2707 2766 2802 2874 3112 4141 4657 4791 5675 6246 6258 6606 6671 8095 8385 9019 9141

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0040 0500 0596 0606 0674 0711 0731 0764 0769 0781 0808 0989 1083 1121 1136 1326 1442 1510 1542 1610 1682 2152 2484 2490 2569 2620 3122 3192 3203 3255 3475 3577 3606 3802 3949 4180 4571 4668 4765 4798 4903 5301 5528 5768 5870 6132 6357 6415 6553 6589 6750 7064 7157 7219 7286 7339 7505 7541 7747 8008 8093 8110 8393 8651 8668 8751 8798 8957 9201 9276 9457 9521 9568 9654 9845 9945

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0126 0253 0294 0354 0582 0618 0670 0706 0874 0895 1199 1285 1431 1441 1644 1674 1772 2103 2149 2283 2459 2501 2734 3170 3332 3358 3391 3435 3457 3711 3738 3950 4087 4157 4198 4246 4255 4276 4319 4322 4329 4375 4469 4491 4658 4749 5015 5100 5242 5347 5774 5788 5898 5899 6157 6189 6190 6384 6390 6621 6646 6664 6741 6765 6779 6814 6867 7044 7121 7443 7847 8040 8253 8302 8429 8766 8817 8841 8919 8922 8950 9083 9098 9112 9119 9164 9317 9555 9577 9794 9812 9839

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0012 0051 0087 0157 0290 0378 0438 0557 0661 0747 0873 0876 0892 0982 1002 1019 1044 1104 1303 1435 1459 1483 1506 1573 1609 1641 1723 1730 1830 2017 2033 2063 2118 2223 2259 2369 2372 2380 2405 2443 2445 2559 2590 2659 2753 2823 2877 2915 2991 3030 3152 3381 3434 3579 3965 4217 4219 4339 4356 4482 4525 4655 4680 4748 4921 4976 4979 4989 4998 5095 5180 5229 5274 5288 5311 5356 5360 5492 5509 5533 5588 5637 5756 5766 5772 5857 5933 5973 6009 6074 6173 6301 6347 6632 6663 6666 6723 6809 6883 6904 6955 7025 7271 7592 7863 7864 7873 7890 7957 7975 7976 7990 8131 8147 8149 8155 8195 8223 8273 8341 8397 8409 8461 8543 8561 8657 8717 8767 8772 8827 8857 8987 9088 9125 9350 9425 9487 9490 9592 9603 9607 9626 9634 9884

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-27: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.