 Kerala Lottery Result: November 14, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 27 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: November 14, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 27 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: November 14, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 27 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result: November 14, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 27 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot! | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-27 on Friday, November 14, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-27 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, November 14, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-26 for Friday, 07-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

FPJ Shorts
Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After Corrective Actions
Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After Corrective Actions
FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH
Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures

(Common to all series)

RM 660630 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: GEEVAR M J

Agency No.: R 6091

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RA 660630  RB 660630

RC 660630  RD 660630

RE 660630  RF 660630

RG 660630  RH 660630

RJ 660630  RK 660630  RL 660630

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RC 774890 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: V BALAN

Agency No.: S 838

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RH 469209 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P HARIDAS

Agency No.: P 300

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1232  1259  1262  1314  1325  2656  2934  3016  3195  3300  3490  3987  4213  4275  7080  7659  9004  9029  9496

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1642  2219  2833  3263  3289  8916

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0089  0233  0938  0987  1283  1568  2381  2707  2766  2802  2874  3112  4141  4657  4791  5675  6246  6258  6606  6671  8095  8385  9019  9141

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0040  0500  0596  0606  0674  0711  0731  0764  0769  0781  0808  0989  1083  1121  1136  1326  1442  1510  1542  1610  1682  2152  2484  2490  2569  2620  3122  3192  3203  3255  3475  3577  3606  3802  3949  4180  4571  4668  4765  4798  4903  5301  5528  5768  5870  6132  6357  6415  6553  6589  6750  7064  7157  7219  7286  7339  7505  7541  7747  8008  8093  8110  8393  8651  8668  8751  8798  8957  9201  9276  9457  9521  9568  9654  9845  9945

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0126  0253  0294  0354  0582  0618  0670  0706  0874  0895  1199  1285  1431  1441  1644  1674  1772  2103  2149  2283  2459  2501  2734  3170  3332  3358  3391  3435  3457  3711  3738  3950  4087  4157  4198  4246  4255  4276  4319  4322  4329  4375  4469  4491  4658  4749  5015  5100  5242  5347  5774  5788  5898  5899  6157  6189  6190  6384  6390  6621  6646  6664  6741  6765  6779  6814  6867  7044  7121  7443  7847  8040  8253  8302  8429  8766  8817  8841  8919  8922  8950  9083  9098  9112  9119  9164  9317  9555  9577  9794  9812  9839

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0012  0051  0087  0157  0290  0378  0438  0557  0661  0747  0873  0876  0892  0982  1002  1019  1044  1104  1303  1435  1459  1483  1506  1573  1609  1641  1723  1730  1830  2017  2033  2063  2118  2223  2259  2369  2372  2380  2405  2443  2445  2559  2590  2659  2753  2823  2877  2915  2991  3030  3152  3381  3434  3579  3965  4217  4219  4339  4356  4482  4525  4655  4680  4748  4921  4976  4979  4989  4998  5095  5180  5229  5274  5288  5311  5356  5360  5492  5509  5533  5588  5637  5756  5766  5772  5857  5933  5973  6009  6074  6173  6301  6347  6632  6663  6666  6723  6809  6883  6904  6955  7025  7271  7592  7863  7864  7873  7890  7957  7975  7976  7990  8131  8147  8149  8155  8195  8223  8273  8341  8397  8409  8461  8543  8561  8657  8717  8767  8772  8827  8857  8987  9088  9125  9350  9425  9487  9490  9592  9603  9607  9626  9634  9884

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-27: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Crosses 200-Seat Mark As Mahagathbandhan Trails Far...

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Crosses 200-Seat Mark As Mahagathbandhan Trails Far...

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Anant Singh? Jailed JDU Candidate Secures Mokama Seat

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Anant Singh? Jailed JDU Candidate Secures Mokama Seat

Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t...

Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t...

IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered

IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Leads From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene...

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Leads From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene...