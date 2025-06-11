Kerala Lottery Result: June 11, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-5 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-5 on Wednesday, June 11, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-5 for Wednesday, 11-06-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

DC 182932 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: N M ASHNA ISMAYIL

Agency No.: K 9858

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

DA 182932 DB 182932

DD 182932 DE 182932

DF 182932 DG 182932

DH 182932 DJ 182932

DK 182932 DL 182932 DM 182932

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DC 539549 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MOHAMMED SHAHEEN

Agency No.: Q 2218

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DD 239214 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: K H JAMEELA

Agency No.: R 6651

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0091 0986 1364 2372 3799 4675 4856 6379 6698 7101 7838 7944 8152 8287 8388 8617 8842 9351 9658 9852

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1868 2920 3040 4797 5023 5848

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0174 1242 1314 1334 2109 2166 2373 2444 2589 2626 2907 4763 5357 5360 5443 5667 5724 6094 6624 6816 7006 7572 7604 7856 8270 8345 8355 9215 9434 9477

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0054 0083 0247 0268 0269 0290 0342 0470 0617 0675 0740 1210 1244 1304 1331 1441 1491 1667 1671 1954 2191 2322 2363 2536 2784 2994 3089 3208 3270 3284 3447 3503 3627 3630 3667 3919 4210 4289 4460 4525 4753 4918 5263 5333 5775 6009 6038 6139 6223 6386 6603 6619 6729 6744 6857 6885 6891 6956 7131 7206 7357 7403 7576 7717 7766 7846 8050 8125 8227 8440 8695 8873 8944 9336 9586 9984

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0122 0405 0452 0472 0498 0522 0670 0719 0814 0934 0952 0995 1201 1240 1610 1736 1913 1993 2094 2163 2273 2275 2459 2618 2842 2843 2890 3087 3151 3205 3218 3407 3417 3583 3673 3688 3752 3841 4032 4202 4211 4484 4508 4516 4591 4840 4873 4875 5531 5630 5820 5970 6124 6190 6200 6210 6239 6308 6405 6520 6532 6553 6579 6664 6842 7011 7070 7117 7269 7456 7466 7569 7737 8046 8180 8218 8242 8551 8578 8594 8633 8692 8836 8869 8879 8919 9096 9125 9339 9420 9437 9674 9800 9850 9877 9884

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 138 times)

9750 8978 5408 4872 4844 1455 0736 9999 6815 4157 4895 9948 6710 3794 1835 9694 7474 2343 7057 3380 4453 3551 8304 4221 7255 6341 2175 3730 3829 5345 6570 5181 4406 7641 5041 4199 4319 7801 8534 8041 4192 4606 5879 9717 4669 2280 4091 8411 7774 4859 0478 5425 1356 3430 0241 7538 1920 6993 0232 5213 0423 5457 8560 6858 3825 0208 4382 3134 6439 9900 5589 3599 4079 5000 9725 5098 7925 7487 6937 8721 9337 5770 1096 4784 6842 5076 8154 8915 7383 5577 0735 4615 3466 9236 9274 8432 0070 7102 7320 5404 7366 3860 7838

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Dhanalekshmi DL-5: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000

5th Prize Rs.5,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.