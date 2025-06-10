Kerala Lottery Result: June 10, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-471 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-471 on Tuesday, June 10, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹75,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The lottery was introduced by the Kerala Government to raise funds for the welfare of women in the state. The lottery is named Sthree Sakthi for the same reason. The Kerala Government conducts the Sthree Sakthi every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-471 for Tuesday, 10-06-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

SO 178246 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: PRINCY BENNY

Agency No.: W 1922

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 178246 SP 178246

SR 178246 SS 178246

ST 178246 SU 178246

SV 178246 SW 178246

SX 178246 SY 178246 SZ 178246

2nd Prize: ₹40,00,000/- [40 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SP 750773 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: REGHUNATHAN NAIR T

Agency No.: Q 1096

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SS 879657 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: RADHAKRISHNAN PILLAI

Agency No.: H 2484

4th Prize: ₹1,00,000/- [1 Lakh]

(One prize in each series)

1) SN 478655

2) SO 232027

3) SP 113044

4) SR 206718

5) SS 354423

6) ST 800661

7) SU 753727

8) SV 259912

9) SW 392414

10) SX 514703

11) SY 372531

12) SZ 394854

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

5th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 18 times)

0408 0420 0935 2728 3027 3104 3579 3902 4611 5296 6022 6950 7273 7727 8121 8125 8484 9211

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 36 times)

0256 0284 0334 0426 0779 1537 2238 2398 2494 2608 2622 2799 2854 2893 2949 3364 3433 4165 4179 5594 5626 5846 5989 6090 6477 6563 6736 6751 6845 7929 7979 8162 8905 9187 9214 9225

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0291 0611 0881 1099 1608 1616 1737 1951 2216 2422 2454 2471 2644 2714 3111 3158 3197 3255 3306 3344 3358 3518 3586 3691 3737 3809 4396 4397 4591 4616 4841 4901 4920 4922 5082 5120 5166 5169 5195 5305 5518 5526 5591 5592 5601 5779 5781 5783 5834 5871 5907 6021 6179 6216 6404 6524 6618 6704 6723 6874 6966 6984 7037 7267 7305 7306 7560 7664 7704 7786 7794 7934 7992 8020 8065 8224 8370 8428 8753 8915 9033 9097 9112 9210 9215 9244 9272 9360 9373 9430 9438 9611 9624 9658 9799 9854

8th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 204 times)

3860 3913 2676 3675 1581 7427 5658 6689 6615 5336 0716 8021 2400 9277 0003 7001 8842 1709 7538 5538 2352 5158 5118 1701 2365 7925 7873 5516 8602 0365 7872 7254 9134 9841 6080 7252 6807 7922 0529 3694 5612 4118 0024 6824 0310 2921 6514 2433 6331 9820 1557 1002 0942 2511 9797 4946 9292 3631 6050 5494 8506 4406 2651 3914 8799 0358 2515 7220 3654 4499 0178 7783 0113 8937 1760 9609 2881 4317 2509 2704 2435 9725 1301 8155 8060 2104 4448 4303 3524 1303 8324 9273 6536 7583 3822 8925 7779 7905 4038 6993 8357 5568 7103 9231 6360 1860 3206 5757 4116 0437 0210 6325 6815 1786 0531 4007 9372 7509 9456 0936 0536 1629 3570 3002 8039 8052 0303 6944 4547 3336 0071 5432 4993 4258 2571 5770 9881 7036 7771 1249 0573 5445 6354 9723 2060 3272 1851 1253 4173 4986 4078 0312 2057 6396 3266 4105 6588 6056 1268 5892 9899 6070 4024 0270 9542 9225 2075 7779 3870 9818 9338 3099 1528 6370 5066 1922 7991 5396 3255 1812

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-471: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.200

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.