Kerala Lottery Result: June 9, 2025 - Bhagyathara BT-6 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Bhagyathara BT-6 on Monday, June 09, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-6 for Monday, 09-06-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

BO 420044

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

BN 420044 BP 420044

BR 420044 BS 420044

BT 420044 BU 420044

BV 420044 BW 420044

BX 420044 BY 420044 BZ 420044

2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000/- [75 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BW 419096

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/- [1 Lakh]

(Common to all series)

1) BN 454940

2) BO 333592

3) BP 823451

4) BR 310376

5) BS 468746

6) BT 308741

7) BU 178240

8) BV 576790

9) BW 209062

10) BX 524272

11) BY 107217

12) BZ 440112

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 18 times)

0977 1005 2022 3721 4225 4422 4819 5261 5847 6533 6806 7697 7804 8572 8728 8979 9133 9711

5th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0051 0282 1280 1864 1948 2219 3139 3772 3775 3888 3899 3994 4067 4175 4297 4955 5080 5137 5357 5436 5466 5875 6383 6756 6996 7623 7697 7882 9025 9192

6th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 108 times)

0001 0131 0199 0202 0374 0423 0450 0558 0618 0633 0814 0820 0823 0855 0990 1027 1126 1165 1200 1207 1236 1254 1355 1399 1522 1527 1723 1878 2071 2165 2260 2559 2634 2671 2856 2916 2986 3201 3229 3257 3389 3410 3528 3538 3585 3859 3971 4051 4057 4094 4199 4565 4638 4673 4826 4900 4953 5095 5107 5113 5393 5429 5434 5456 5467 5470 5947 6066 6171 6296 6622 6625 6639 6729 7189 7326 7470 7565 7579 7582 7608 7747 7763 7885 8056 8122 8163 8213 8235 8290 8363 8374 8577 8674 8717 8738 9068 9081 9124 9232 9363 9441 9494 9558 9564 9606 9887 9919

7th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 198 times)

2032 2025 5991 2208 4061 8285 1894 6654 0217 2955 8949 3141 5216 7625 5458 7385 5250 3600 0937 3793 9684 3498 6501 0154 9875 6298 6391 7489 3542 6201 1055 9297 5116 0084 3062 8281 1515 6175 4893 3990 2199 4417 5802 7537 4012 9910 6821 6224 9281 3474 1353 1780 3826 6662 0391 7256 7154 9033 9186 2369 3951 9119 2763 3246 7692 7630 4896 7528 2684 5632 7933 3935 2724 6424 6410 3597 1325 0531 5924 4577 7079 4500 3297 7861 5267 8041 8869 4606 3347 5143 2047 3728 7684 1331 3956 2351 9876 7729 6004 6230 1344 9236 5593 4616 4423 8846 7204 9056 2962 8795 8179 1277 8234 4663 8231 3302 4133 4513 5066 4957 5197 1550 6050 2889 3413 2977 9002 1719 0326 2697 9789 1684 0299 2189 3344 7567 2061 8679 3942 5689 8519 7671 5047 2091 6747 8608 0189 9714 3561 2243 4613 2165 6992 9736 8034 8577

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-6: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 25,00,000

4th Prize Rs 15,00,000

5th Prize Rs 1,00,000

6th Prize Rs 5,000

7th Prize Rs 1,000

8th Prize Rs 500

9th Prize Rs 100

10th Prize Rs 50

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.