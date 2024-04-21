Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Is Racist, Fascist, Oppressive,' Says Priyanka Gandhi

An aggressive Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday spewed fire on the BJP government at the Centre accusing it of being racist, fascist, and oppressive that was haughtily speaking of changing the Constitution that was written with the blood of freedom fighters.

Standing here, ten years into the rule of a racist, fascist, and oppressive government, I have no hesitation in saying to you that we are, at this moment in our nations history, standing in the eye of such a storm. A storm that is wreaking havoc on the soul of India, she told a rally in Keralas Thrissur district. She said the Gita moment has arrived in India. It was time for the people to awaken, as in the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna taught us to set aside fear, greed, and ego and embrace the ways of love, compassion, and humility.

How can we watch in silence while our beloved country is overrun by the untamed ego, greed, and ruthless arrogance of the BJP, its allies, and its supreme leader? Priyanka asked.

This poll is a fight for the soul of this great nation. It is a fight for a democratic India that stood valiantly against tyranny and inequality, she said, urging people to choose with the force of dharma in your hearts and the power of truth in your beings, choose wisely, and choose well. Brothers and sisters, there is a great battle taking place in our country. So, my sisters and brothers, you have an onerous responsibility towards the country. The choice you make in a few days will determine which side will win the battle for India, she told a poll rally in the Chalakudy LS seat seeking votes for Congress candidate Benny Behanan.

Appealing to woman voters, Priyanka said while Modi claims to fight for the rights of women, his administration did nothing when women were paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur. Those in power tell women what to wear, they propagate laws that demand womens movements to be lodged with police, and they claim the right to decide whom women can love and whom they can marry.