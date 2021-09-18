Kerala KEAM Result 2021 declared, check at cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam, which is otherwise referred to as KEAM.

Candidates can check their results on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala had conducted the KEAM 2021 examination on August 5 and now the results have been declared.

KEAM examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala.

Steps to download the result

Step 1. Visit the official website, or cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on KEAM candidate login tab

Step 3. Enter login details - application number, password for generating KEAM rank card

Step 4. On the homepage, click on the link KEAM engineering rank list’ or KEAM pharmacy rank list’. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5. Download the the KEAM rank list that will be displayed on the screen in the form of a PDF.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 01:46 PM IST