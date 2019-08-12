Kerala floods: We will help you rebuild your lives, Rahul Gandhi assures Wayanad

Kozhikode: Wayanad Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has assured all help to the people of his flood-hit constituency rebuild their lives.

Weare all with you in this hour of crisis and I call upon not just Congress workers, but all the people to work to ease the suffering of the people. You don't have to worry about your future as we will help you rebuild your lives," said Gandhi while addressing a relief camp at Thiruvampady.

He also told the gathering that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking help for flood-hit Kerala.

"Today is Eid and though I know that the people are distressed, I take this opportunity to wish all of you 'Eid Mubarak'. We will use the spirit of Eid to help the people who are suffering," said Gandhi.

Incessant rain and the consequent floods have caused widespread damage in Kerala. In Wayanad, the flood fury has resulted in 18 deaths and displacement of over 40,000 people, who have taken shelter in over 200 relief camps.

Having arrived in Wayanad on Sunday, Gandhi visited some relief camps at Malappuram and Kavalapara, where a mudslide on Friday wiped out an entire village. Over 50 people are still feared trapped under the debris.

He also took part in a review meeting called by the Malappuram District Collector. Gandhi will tour Wayanad on Monday and will return to Delhi on Tuesday.