Kerala: Fire breaks out near All India Radio’s office in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A massive fire broke out inside a shop near All India Radio’s office in Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

Reports suggest, an aquarium shop on MP Appan Road in the area got completely destroyed in the fire as it engulfed nearby houses too. Three people who at the time of the incident were trapped inside the shop have been rescued.

Footage shows smoke billowing from a building as rescue operation was carried out at the site of the incident. Locals too came out in numbers to assist the fire department officials.

Efforts to douse the fire are underway. The reason for the fire breakout remains unknown at the moment.

(With inputs from ANI)

