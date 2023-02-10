Mumbai: Fire at LIC office in Girgaon; no injuries reported | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a LIC office at Girgaon on Thursday late night. The flames were immediately douse off by the fire officials. No one was reported to be injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted at 9.30 pm on second floor of LIC building near Sukhsagar hotel in Girgoan. The fire brigade official immediately rushed to the spot with ward officials of D ward and local police. The officials of fire brigade were able to extinguished the fire by 9.43 pm. No one was injured in the incident, said fire officials. The exact reason of fire is yet not known.

