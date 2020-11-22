Kerala CM rejects opposition’s charges over controversial ordinance; says it won't be used against media

After a backlash over the controversial Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has clarified that the new amendment to the Kerala Police Act will not in any way be used against free speech or impartial media activity.

The new amendment attracted severe criticism with many saying that it aims at muzzling media. Speaking to ANI, Kerala CM said that anyone is free to make any strong criticism within the limits of the Constitution and the legal system.