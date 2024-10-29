Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Escort Convoy Involved In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Thiruvananthapuram: An accident occurred on Monday evening involving vehicles from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's escort as he travelled from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place at the Vamanapuram Park junction in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Accident Caught On CCTV

According to police and visual footage aired on news channels, the accident happened when an escort vehicle tried to assist a woman on a scooter as she attempted a right turn across the road. The footage shows the woman making a sudden turn, causing the white SUV immediately behind her to brake abruptly. This led to a chain reaction where six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, collided one after the other as they tried to stop.

🚨 Kerala CM convey met with an accident. Who's fault is it? pic.twitter.com/bBcDFzTE3y — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 28, 2024

CM's Convoy Continues Travel After Collision

The Chief Minister’s convoy was heading back to Thiruvananthapuram, nearly 150 kilometres from Kottayam, when the incident took place. One of the escort vehicles' sudden halt led to a series of rear-end collisions among the trailing vehicles. Despite the collision, Chief Minister Vijayan was able to continue his journey uninterrupted.

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the accident. Additionally, no case has been filed in relation to the incident, although authorities have initiated an inquiry into the actions of the woman on the scooter to better understand the cause of the abrupt manoeuvre that led to the accident, as reported by PTI.

An official added that the police would review further details regarding the woman’s actions at the junction, aiming to ensure that any necessary safety adjustments are identified to prevent similar incidents in the future.