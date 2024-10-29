 Kerala: Over 150 Injured, 8 Critical, In Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: Over 150 Injured, 8 Critical, In Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival (Video)

Kerala: Over 150 Injured, 8 Critical, In Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival (Video)

Top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have reached the spot.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
article-image

Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram here late Monday, police said.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, they said.

It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The accident occurred around midnight, they said.

Top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have reached the spot. 

FPJ Shorts
Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed
Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Faces Shiv Sena (UBT) Rival Kedar Dighe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Faces Shiv Sena (UBT) Rival Kedar Dighe

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Over 150 Injured, 8 Critical, In Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival (Video)

Kerala: Over 150 Injured, 8 Critical, In Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival (Video)

Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil...

Punjab: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected As SGPC President For 4th Consecutive Term At Golden...

Punjab: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected As SGPC President For 4th Consecutive Term At Golden...

Chhattisgarh Government Continues Paddy Procurement On Support Price For Next Year

Chhattisgarh Government Continues Paddy Procurement On Support Price For Next Year

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 28, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 28, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...