Kerala Blasts: Accused Dominic Martin Sent To Judicial Custody Till November 29

Dominic Martin, who is accused in the Kerala serial blasts, was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday until November 29.

Earlier on Monday, Martin was formally arrested by the Kerala police under UAPA and murder charges, a day after he surrendered.

He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, and murder charges. Martin's apprehension occurred one day following his confession to planting the explosives at the convention center.

Martin, who claimed to be a former member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, claiming responsibility for the multiple blasts at the Christian religious gathering at Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

Before surrendering, Martin went live on Facebook saying that he attacked the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation because of their "anti-national" ideals. He said in the live broadcast that he tried to correct what he saw a misguided movement.

"My name is Martin. A bomb blast occurred at a convention organised by the Jehovah Witnesses group, resulting in significant destruction. I take full responsibility for the event. I am conducting this Facebook Live to explain why I committed this act," Martin said on the Facebook Live that has been taken down. "Six years ago, I realised that this organisation was wrong, and its teachings were highly anti-national. I brought this to their attention and urged them to mend their ways. However, they have not been willing to do so yet."

"I oppose what they teach. I say this with complete conviction that this organisation is not required in this society. I will immediately surrender myself at the police station. There is no need for any further investigation," Martin continued on the Live. "I would like to add one more thing: the details of how I planned the bomb blasts should not be broadcasted on news channels or social media. This information could be dangerous in the hands of a layman and may have significant repercussions. I conclude by stating this."

The Sunday's blasts killed three person and left 45 others injured. Hours after the attack, the police said that one man surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, claiming responsibility for a series of blasts at the Christian religious gathering at Kalamassery.

