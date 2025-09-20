 Kerala: BJP Councillor Found Dead In Thiruvananthapuram Office; Suicide Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: BJP Councillor Found Dead In Thiruvananthapuram Office; Suicide Suspected

Kerala: BJP Councillor Found Dead In Thiruvananthapuram Office; Suicide Suspected

K Anil Kumar, councillor of Thirumala ward, was found dead by hanging at 9.00 am and it is a suspected case of suicide, police said and launched an investigation. Local people said Kumar was seen at the office in the morning and was found dead later.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: BJP Councillor Found Dead In Thiruvananthapuram Office; Suicide Suspected | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: A city corporation councillor belonging to the BJP was found dead by hanging inside his office room here on Saturday morning, police said.

About The Case

K Anil Kumar, councillor of Thirumala ward, was found dead by hanging at 9.00 am and it is a suspected case of suicide, police said and launched an investigation.

Local people said Kumar was seen at the office in the morning and was found dead later.

FPJ Shorts
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Preferring Guns Over Books
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Preferring Guns Over Books
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct
BPSC 71st CCE: Prelims Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections From Tomorrow
BPSC 71st CCE: Prelims Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections From Tomorrow
Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours
Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours

Television channels reported that he had been upset for some time over financial issues at a cooperative society led by him.

Read Also
'70% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are Indians,' Says Visa Consultant Bikram Chabhal On US Visa Fee Hike
article-image

The reports also claimed that a suicide note was recovered from near his body, and it contained remarks against BJP leaders.

However, police didn't confirm whether the suicide note was recovered.

"We are completing other proceedings. An investigation is going on," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, BJP district president V V Rajesh said Anil Kumar was worried about the financial issues at the bank.

Read Also
Delhi Court Adjourns Bail Plea Of BMW Crash Accused Gaganpreet Kaur To September 24 As Police Cite...
article-image

"As per my understanding, several persons failed to repay the loan amount that they had availed. Anil Kumar had mental stress over that," he told the media.

He, however, did not reply to the questions of reported remarks against leaders in his purported suicide note.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of...

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of...

Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK

Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK

FPJ Interview: Assam Mourns – CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute After Legendary Singer Zubeen...

FPJ Interview: Assam Mourns – CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute After Legendary Singer Zubeen...

'Weak PM, Return Gift From Trump': Here's How Opposition Leaders Reacted To H-1B Visa Fee Hike By US...

'Weak PM, Return Gift From Trump': Here's How Opposition Leaders Reacted To H-1B Visa Fee Hike By US...

Kerala HC Says Polygamy Out Of Bounds For Muslim Men Lacking Means To Maintain Wives

Kerala HC Says Polygamy Out Of Bounds For Muslim Men Lacking Means To Maintain Wives