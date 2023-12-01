Kerala: 75-Year-Old Live-In Partner Kills 36-Year-Old Israeli Woman In Mughathala Fearing 'Someone Would Attack' Her After His Death

In a shocking incident on Thursday evening in Kerala's Mughathala, a 75-year-old man allegedly murdered his 36-year-old Israeli live-in partner by slashing her throat. Subsequently, the partner attempted to take his own life.

Couple decided to end their lives

According to the police, Krishnaprasad had urged the woman to return to Israel as his health had declined due to age-related issues. Despite his request, she hesitated as they were concerned that someone would attack her after his death.

For this reason, they opted to end their lives, leading Krishnaprasad to fatally slit her throat and stab her. The deceased, known as Sathwa or Radha, shared an apartment with Krishnaprasad near Kodalimukku at Vettilathazham Cheri.

Krishnaprasad had met his partner in Uttarakhand

Krishnaprasad, a yoga instructor, initially met the woman while working in Uttarakhand. Over time, their connection evolved into a romantic relationship, prompting them to decide to live together. Approximately 15 years ago, they relocated to Kollam, Krishnaprasad's hometown.

A close relative of Krishnaprasad, residing in the same apartment, became concerned after not seeing him for a while. Upon forcibly entering, they discovered the tragic scene with both individuals in a pool of blood. They were swiftly taken to a private hospital. Radha succumbed to her injuries upon the door being opened. Krishnaprasad is currently undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.

Case filed for murder, attempted suicide

The Kottiyam police have filed a case under IPC sections 302 for murder and 309 for attempted suicide. The authorities revealed that the woman held Overseas Citizenship of India. Krishnaprasad asserted that they were legally married, though the police have yet to verify this claim.