Kerala: 1.7Kg Gold Worth ₹90 Lakh Concealed In Female Flyer's Rectum Seized By Cochin Customs

In a new record, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Cochin Airport Customs seized 1.7 kgs of gold worth Rs 90 lakhs concealed in the rectum of a woman flyer arriving from Kuwait on Sunday night.

The passenger, identified as Anandavally Viiayakumar of Kollam, Kerala, had landed at Cochin International Airport on flight flight 6E 1238 from Kuwait which was intercepted at the green channel based on profiling done by alert AIU officers.

“Detailed examination and body scanning of the suspect led to four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in paste form weighing 1,706.95g were found concealed inside her rectum. They were recovered and seized,” confirmed a senior Customs official.

According to the customs officials, Kochi airport has created new world record of gold concealment in rectum with 1.7 kgs of the yellow metal extracted from the passenger.

The previous record was for 1.2 kgs gold smuggled in the posterior of the flyer attempting to smuggle the contraband gold.

Another flyer held with gold paste worth ₹50 lakh

Simultaneously another passenger, Safeer, of Kozhikode, who landed at Cochin International Airport by flight J9405 from Kuwait was intercepted at the green channel on Sunday.

The men in white seized four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in paste from the passenger weighing 1089.2 grams. The seized gold is estimated to have an approximate value of Rs 50 lakh.

The gold is converted into compound form by smugglers to try and beat the metal detectors. Pure gold is extracted from the compound once the smuggled contraband reaches the destination.

Customs Officers said that an investigation was on to find the source and destination of the contraband.

