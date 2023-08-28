Kerala Education Minister Seeks Action Against UP Teacher Over Slapping Incident

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty | File

Thiruvananthapuram: After a video of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh allegedly asking her school students to slap a boy from a minority community went viral, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said such an incident sets a dangerous precedent for impressionable young minds.



The minister said children and students look up to their educators for guidance and inspiration and sought stern action against those responsible for promoting such divisions and harmful actions.



The video, which has gone viral on social media, purportedly shows a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy for apparently not completing his homework whom she is heard referring to as "Mohammaden" and also passing objectionable remarks against the community.



Sivankutty shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressing concern over the incident and said it not only threatens the harmony of the student community but also undermines the hard work of countless educators across the nation.



In his letter, the Left party leader sought stern action against those responsible for promoting such divisive actions within an educational institution.



"Such an incident not only goes against the principles of secularism and tolerance that our great nation stands for but also sets a dangerous precedent for impressionable young minds who look up to their educators for guidance and inspiration," Sivankutty said.



He also urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and emotional well-being of the students affected by this incident.



"It is imperative that the authorities send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in our society, especially within the sacred spaces of our educational institutions," he said.

