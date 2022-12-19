e-Paper Get App
Kerala: 16-year-old Kollam boy dies while celebrating Argentina's win in FIFA World Cup 2022

The teen, identified as Akshay, after watching FIFA final at Kollam's Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, was returning home; an ardent fan of Argentina, he was celebrating the win on his way back when he collapsed. he was taken to a local hospital but it was too late and his life could not be saved.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: 16-year-old Kollam boy dies while celebrating Argentina's win in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Representative Image
In Kerala's Kollam, a 16-year-old boy collapsed and passed away during celebration of Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory on the nigt of December 18, Sunday. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, stated reports.

The teen, identified as Akshay, after watching FIFA final at Kollam's Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, was returning home; an ardent fan of Argentina, he was celebrating the win on his way back when he collapsed. His parents, Ajay and Seena, are natives of Kollam.

According to a report in India Today, he was taken to a local hospital but it was too late and his life could not be saved.

Reportedly, the precise cause of his death is yet to be identified and won't be known until autopsy report is made public. Further probe in the matter is underway.

Clashes across Kerala

Lionel Messi led Argentina to win; the country won the title by defeating France in a shootout.

Amid the victory celebrations in the southern state, many clashes were reported in Kollam, Kochi, Kannur and Thiruvananathapuram. According to a report in Manorama, five persons were beaten but in front of Kalur metro station while three persons were beaten at Palliyanmoola in Kannur.

Senior Inspectors were beaten up in Thiruvananthapuram's Pozziyur and Kannur's Thalassery and three more were injured during conflict in Kottarakkara Puwatoor.

