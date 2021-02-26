Kerala: 117 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators seized from woman passenger at Kozhikode railway station

According to reports, the gelatin sticks and detonators were found by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the Chennai-Mangalapuram Express in Kozhikode.

The woman passenger, identified as Ramani, has been arrested in connection with the case. As per reports, the gelatin sticks and detonators were found hidden beneath the seat of the woman passenger, a native of Tiruvannamalai.

The woman after initially denying knowledge about the bag, later admitted she was going to Thalassery and was carrying the explosives to be used for the digging of a well.

However, the police and the RPF have decided to question and probe the case in detail. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed.

In view of the forthcoming elections to the state Assembly, the RPF has intensified searches in trains recently.