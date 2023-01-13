Kerala: 1 injured after bomb explodes in house in Kannur |

Kerala: A man sustained serious injuries after a bomb exploded in his house in Kerala's Kannur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place under the police station limits of Thalassery at his house situated near the Thalassery Lotus Talkies on Thursday.

Injured man shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital

The injured person identified as Jithin Nadammal was rushed to the nearby hospital. He was later shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. City Police Commissioner Ajith Kumar said that the likelihood of more than one bomb being found in the house is high and further details will be known soon. More details into the matter are awaited.

Another incident reported earlier

Previously, in September last year a bomb exploded in front of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker's house in Kannur's Chavassery.

According to Mattannur Police, the bomb exploded about 50 meters away from the house of Sudheesh, an RSS worker. Police had registered the case under the explosive act. The forensic team collected evidence from the spot. The dog squad also visited the spot.

