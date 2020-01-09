Kejriwal, who once called Delhi Police 'thulla', backs them over JNU row

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday defended Delhi Police's actions during the recent incident of violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University while slamming the role of the Centre.

Kejriwal during a press conference said, "Whatever the series of incidents are happening there is no fault of the Delhi Police. What can the Delhi Police do? If they get orders from the top not to stop the violence or to maintain law and order, what can they do? If they don't follow orders they will be suspended." Delhi Police had faced criticism for not taking action in the JNU incident of violence on January 5.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.