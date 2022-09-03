Kejriwal in Gujarat tells BJP workers to promote AAP from ‘inside’

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises free education if AAP elected to power | Video Screengrab

Continuing his aggressive posturing in poll-bound Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday exhorted the BJP workers to stay put in their own party and work for the AAP, promising them that the freebies he had promised would benefit them also.

On the second day of his latest Gujarat campaign tour, the AAP supremo went on to say that the saffron party’s workers “should continue to stay and get payment from the BJP and work for the AAP since we have no money.”

He asserted, “We are not looking at the BJP leaders and we don’t want them. The BJP’s 'Panna Pramukhs', workers in villages, booths and talukas are joining us in droves.”

“I want to know from them if the BJP gave them anything in return for their service to the party for so many years?” the Delhi Chief Minister asked.

Taking the bull by the horns, he went on to tell them that the BJP never gave them and their families free and quality education and healthcare nor free electricity but AAP would not dump them and take care of their welfare.

"You can stay in that party but work for AAP. Many of them get paid (by BJP), so keep the payment from there but work for us, because we do not have money," Kejriwal said, addressing a press conference in Rajkot.

"When we come to power, our free electricity promise would apply to your (BJP workers) houses as well. We will provide you with free, 24-hour power, build good schools for your children and ensure free and quality medical treatment for your family and offer Rs 1,000 to women (as allowance) in your family," he said.

Kejriwal wondered what was the point of them staying in the BJP and ensuring its victory again after 27 years of rule. "I would like to tell all the BJP workers you are smart. Work for AAP from the inside," he repeated. Referring to the assault on Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya two days ago, the Delhi Chief Minister expressed fear that there would be many more attacks "on the people of Gujarat for supporting AAP".

"The assault on Manoj Sorathiya reflects the BJP’s desperation since it is staring at a defeat and not sure what to do next,” he said and asserted that the AAP was not as timid as the Congress and could not be intimidated by the saffron party. Kejriwal dared the BJP and asserted, “You have dealt with Congress so far, but we are AAP people. We consider Sardar Patel and Bhagat Singh as our ideals". He said the BJP was grossly mistaken in assuming that they could scare the AAP by masterminding such attacks.

"We are not going to be scared. We are not cowards. We will fight hard against injustice and corruption. Six crore people of Gujarat now have an alternative and will reply strongly to the 27 years of misgovernance (of BJP)," he said.

Appealing to the people not to take to violence, Kejriwal said, “The number of attacks will increase in the coming 2-3 months not only on AAP but also the people. They will attack those who say they will vote for AAP, those speaking against the BJP would be assaulted in large numbers.”

He said at such times they should remain patient and vent their anger by pressing the EVM button to vote out BJP.

Referring to the various sections of the society he has had meetings with during his tours, the AAP supremo appealed, "We have less time. All of you should promote us in your own ways. Especially promote us on social media. Set social media on fire. I would like to appeal to you all to promote the AAP on social media. We will meet you separately and will resolve your issues," he said.

