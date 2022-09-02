Eyeing Gujarat polls, Arvind Kejriwal promises farm loan waiver if AAP voted to power

Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat | Photo: ANI

Announcing yet another pre-poll "guarantee" in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party, if voted to power in the state, will waive farm loans and also create a mechanism to buy produce from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In his address to farmers at Dwarka town of Devbhumi Dwarka district, the Delhi Chief Minister also promised to conduct a fresh survey of land as farmers were unhappy with the survey conducted recently by the BJP government.

"Though MSP is announced every year, farm produce is not sold at that price. It is my guarantee that our government will buy at MSP if farmers do not find any other buyer who is willing to buy their produce at MSP. We will start with five farm produce such as wheat and paddy, and then add more," said Kejriwal in his address.

Without elaborating, the Delhi CM also promised loan waiver for Gujarat farmers under an AAP government.

"I learnt that farmers in Gujarat get electricity at night to irrigate their fields. If the AAP is voted to power, we will give electricity during the day, that too for 12 hours. We will also cancel the land survey done by this government and order a re-survey" said Kejriwal.

On the lines of Delhi, Gujarat farmers will get a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre in case of crop loss due to various calamities, he promised.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are due by the year-end.

