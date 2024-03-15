KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Arrested By ED In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

After searches at the Hyderabad house of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested her and will bring her to Delhi for questioning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kavitha's brother and MLA KTR opposed Kavitha's arrest, claiming that the ED had not produced transit warrant for her arrest. The visuals of his argument with ED officials surfaced on social.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ED takes custody after Kavitha skipped two summons

The ED move comes after Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, failed to appear for at least two summons issued by the investigative agency.

The 45-year-old leader of BRS did not attend the Enforcement Directorate session on January 16 for further interrogation in the case, citing a Supreme Court ruling that stated the probe agency was not authorised to summon Kavitha in this particular instance.

Kavitha was questioned thrice last year

However, according to Enforcement Directorate sources speaking to news agency PTI, the BRS leader had secured temporary reprieve from the highest court last year, but this is no longer applicable.

Previously, Kavitha underwent questioning three times last year in relation to the case, and the investigative agency had also documented her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The BRS MLC has consistently asserted her innocence, counterclaiming that the BJP-led Central government is 'misusing' federal agencies to gain 'indirect' access to Telangana.