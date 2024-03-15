Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: ED Raids K Kavita's Residence

TRS MLC K Kavitha |

Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of K. Kavita, the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KC Rao on Friday, in connection with an alleged liquor scam in the national capital.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation had summoned Kavitha regarding the same case. This marked the second time the BRS MLC was called upon by the central probe agency. However, she opted to skip the CBI summons, citing her "pressing onerous engagements" in a letter.

She had been summoned earlier by both the ED and the CBI for questioning. Prior to this, BRS MLC Kavita was interrogated for nearly nine hours in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The ED has accused her of being part of the South Group, which includes Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinapalli, Arun Pillai, and other political leaders, who allegedly sent bribes worth ₹100 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

At that time, after questioning BRS MLC Kavita regarding the Delhi Excise Policy case, the ED also interrogated her former Chartered Accountant, Buchibabu Gorantla, as part of the investigation into money laundering. The ED has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal eight times so far regarding irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case. Despite this, the Chief Minister of Delhi has not yet appeared before the investigating agency.