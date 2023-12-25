'Bharat Jodo Yatra A PR Exercise, Prove You Aren't Against Hindus & Hindi-Speaking States': K Kavitha Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

BRS leader K Kavitha slammed the Congress over DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's controversial statement about Hindi speakers cleaning toilets. She expressed skepticism about the Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by Rahul Gandhi, likening it to a public relations tactic. Kavitha also raised concerns about Rahul Gandhi's silence regarding DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

The Congress and DMK are partners in the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Kavitha slams Dayanidhi Maran's statement

A video from 2019 featuring Dayanidhi Maran talking about Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar arriving in Tamil Nadu for construction work, as well as cleaning roads and toilets, sparked a significant controversy.

In the old footage, Maran drew a comparison between individuals who learned English and those who exclusively learned Hindi. He asserted that the former found employment in IT companies, while the latter often ended up in low-skilled or menial jobs.

K Kavitha, speaking to news agency PTI, said, "It is not about one particular party's views, it is about how these kinds of statements are going to disturb the fabric of our nation and which alliance is this particular party a part of. It is a part of the INDIA bloc, which is led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress."

Kavitha questions Rahul's silence on comments from allies

"Rahul Gandhi continuously keeps making a lot of statements about Bharat Jodo Yatra where he is constantly trying to unite the nation. Now, it looks like a PR stunt because he should have stood up, spoken when comments were made on Sanatana Dharma, which has hurt Hindu sentiments," the BRS leader added.

Subsequently, during an interview with the news agency ANI, Kavitha expressed her belief that such statements by leaders were aimed at securing specific votes from certain segments of the population. She emphasised that this approach could potentially lead to divisions within the country "in ways which we cannot imagine".

"If Rahul Gandhi had reacted to the Sanatana Dharma controversy, such statements wouldn't have been made by others. These statements should not be taken lightly. And you are talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra and uniting the nation," she added.

Kavitha remarked that Rahul Gandhi should "not do PR with Bharat Jodo Yatra" and should instead provide clarification to the people of the country by addressing the controversial comments made by his allies, especially with the Lok Sabha polls approaching next year.

"Why don't you start answering people now? You should stand up, make a statement and clear it out to the nation that you are not against Hindus, labours or Hindi-speaking states," the BRS leader further said.