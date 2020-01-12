Kashmir DSP booked under unlawful activity Act

Giving details about the arrest of Devinder Singh and two Hizbul commanders on Saturday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said: "SP Shopian had a specific input about the movement of two militants in a car which led the police to launch an operation.

"The police put barricades and intercepted the vehicle. It was found that a DSP, a lawyer and two militants were travelling in the car for Jammu."

Among those arrested include two top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen -- Naveed Baba and Rafi Ahmad -- of Budgam.

Baba is an ex-cop who disappeared in 2017 and joined militancy. He was the second top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in South Kashmir area after Riyaz Naikoo.

According to the police, Baba was involved in the killing of many policemen and burning of orchards in Shopian.

"There are 17 cases against Baba," Kumar said.

On a question about Davinder Singh's role in taking Afzal Guru, hanged for his involvement in the Parliament attack, to Delhi, the IG said: "There are no such records. However, the police will look into the matter."

Davinder Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar Airport and was one of the officials that received the 16-member delegation of foreign ambassadors which visited Kashmir on Thursday.

Many raids have been conducted so far after Singh's arrest and arms and ammunition have been recovered, the police said.

The IG, however, parried questions about the identity of the owner of the vehicle in which the two militants and Singh were arrested. "We are verifying about the owner of the car," Kumar said.