Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday morning at Amshipora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar.
An official told India Today that the encounter broke out after a joint team of Police, Army's 62 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Amshipora area.
After the joint team approached, the terrorists fired upon the forces and it led to the encounter in which three terrorists were killed, the official added.
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours. On Friday morning, two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter with the security forces at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.
The security forces had launched a search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area following the information about the presence of militants, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened firing on the security forces.
