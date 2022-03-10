Kasganj: The constituency that usually decides who rules Uttar Pradesh

Will Kasganj decide the Uttar Pradesh government, again? For over four decades Kasganj has been the key to forming the government in one of India’s largest states. Party’s victory in Kasganj means forming the government in Uttar Pradesh. During the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Kasganj voted in the third phase. And when counting begins today, all eyes will be on this small town situated in west-central Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 17 assembly elections that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Kasganj has decided the government on 14 occasions.

Let’s take a look at the polling history of Kasganj.

1952

Baburam Gupta (Congress)

UP Government: Congress

1957

Kalicharan Agarwal (Congress)

UP Government: Congress

1977

Netram Singh (Janata Dal)

UP Government: Janata Dal

1980

Manpal Singh (Congress)

UP Government: Congress

1985

Manpal Singh (Congress)

UP Government: Congress

1989

Govardhan Singh (Janata Dal)

UP Government: Janata Dal

1991

Netram Singh (BJP)

UP Government: BJP

1996,

Netram Singh (BJP)

UP Government: BJP-BSP

2002

Manpal Singh (SP)

UP Government: BJP-BSP formed government. However, defections from BSP to Samajwadi Party helped Mulayam Singh for form the government.

2007

Hasrat Ullah Khan (BSP)

UP Government: BSP

2012

Manpal Singh (SP)

UP Government: SP

2017

Devendra Rajput (BJP)

UP Government: BJP

This time around, in the 2022 assembly elections, Kasganj is being closely contested by Manpal Singh (now 85-year-old) from Samajwadi Party and Devendra Rajput of the BJP. It will be interesting to see if the Kasganj lives up to its legend, once again.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:07 AM IST