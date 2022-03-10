Kasganj: The constituency that usually decides who rules Uttar Pradesh

Will Kasganj decide the Uttar Pradesh government, again? For over four decades Kasganj has been the key to forming the government in one of India’s largest states. Party’s victory in Kasganj means forming the government in Uttar Pradesh. During the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Kasganj voted in the third phase. And when counting begins today, all eyes will be on this small town situated in west-central Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 17 assembly elections that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Kasganj has decided the government on 14 occasions.
Let’s take a look at the polling history of Kasganj.
1952
Baburam Gupta (Congress)
UP Government: Congress
1957
Kalicharan Agarwal (Congress)
UP Government: Congress
1977
Netram Singh (Janata Dal)
UP Government: Janata Dal
1980
Manpal Singh (Congress)
UP Government: Congress
1985
Manpal Singh (Congress)
UP Government: Congress
1989
Govardhan Singh (Janata Dal)
UP Government: Janata Dal
1991
Netram Singh (BJP)
UP Government: BJP
1996,
Netram Singh (BJP)
UP Government: BJP-BSP
2002
Manpal Singh (SP)
UP Government: BJP-BSP formed government. However, defections from BSP to Samajwadi Party helped Mulayam Singh for form the government.
2007
Hasrat Ullah Khan (BSP)
UP Government: BSP
2012
Manpal Singh (SP)
UP Government: SP
2017
Devendra Rajput (BJP)
UP Government: BJP
This time around, in the 2022 assembly elections, Kasganj is being closely contested by Manpal Singh (now 85-year-old) from Samajwadi Party and Devendra Rajput of the BJP. It will be interesting to see if the Kasganj lives up to its legend, once again.
