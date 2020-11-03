Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, to share with your loved one on WhatsApp and Facebook

Karwa Chauth, which is all about celebrating love, marriage and relationships, will be celebrated on November 4 this year.
On this day, married women keep a fast to pray for the long life and well-being of their husband. But with changing times, nowadays most husbands also observe a fast and keep their wives company during Karwa Chauth.
Karwa Chauth, which was earlier observed mostly in the northern states of the country, it has now become popular in other parts of India too.
To make this Karwa Chauth a special affair for you and your special someone, we have collated a few wishes, messages, and images, for you to share on Facebook and WhatsApp with your loved one.
Here are some wishes, messages, and images to share with your loved one:
Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!
May the moonlight flood your life with happiness and joy, peace, and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.
Pray, the sindoor adorns the forehead of every woman. Let God bless you for a long and happy married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!
May the sindoor testify your prayers, the Mangal Sutra remind you of promises that bind you the colour of mehndi proves the depth of your love Happy Karwa Chauth.
Love laughter and good luck too! May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you.
Day Seems Long And Moon Doesn’t Show, Thirsty Hungry, Yet On The Go Salute Indian Women For Their Sacrifice And Love An Incarnation Of Goddesses From Heaven Above Happy Karwa Chauth
We celebrate Karwa Chauth only once a year. But I celebrate your presence in my life every second, every minute and every day. Happy Karwa Chauth!
May the soft moonlight flood your life with joy and happiness. May the moon of Karwa Chauth bless us with prosperity and love. May we be together forever. Happy Karwa Chauth!
