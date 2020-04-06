Karti Chidambaram cries foul after Modi cabinet approves temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund for 2 years

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing their salary, allowances and pension by 30 per cent. This will be effective from April 1 for a year.

"The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," added Javadekar.

He also said the Union Cabinet has approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

"The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," he added.

Meanwhile, 693 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4067 in India out of which 1445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat. 76 per cent cases have been reported in males and 24 per cent in females, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

(With ANI inputs)