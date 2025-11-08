 Bihar Elections 2025: 'Relationship With Brother Over', Says Tej Pratap Yadav On RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Left: Tej Pratap Yadav Right: Tejashwi Yadav | File

Patna: Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, has said that his relationship with his brother and the opposition’s Chief Ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, is over, and that he will never return to the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

Yadav, speaking to NDTV, said, "He was fine up to a point when he showed respect and care. People live and die for respect, no one compromises with it," referring to his younger sibling during an election campaign.

"Whatever may have happened between us, I have taken a new path and gone on my own. I will never return to RJD till my last breath," he said. "My relationship with my brother is over. Tejashwi ji went to Mahua and I went to Raghopur. I have done my part and I owe him nothing," he added.

He said that the blessings of his parents, Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, are always with him, because that is what parents do, wish for the best for their child.

"My relationship with my parents and my brothers and sisters, and politics is different. Each has their own place," Tej Pratap Yadav added.

Earlier in the week, a video of the two brothers bumping into each other at the Patna airport had gone viral. The awkward encounter showed that the brothers did not speak to each other.

The video shows YouTuber Samdish Bhatia along with Tej Pratap inside a clothing store at the airport. When someone informs Tej Pratap that Tejashwi is nearby, Tejashwi, accompanied by VIP Party chief and opposition deputy chief minister candidate Mukesh Sahani, is also seen in the video. Tejashwi asks, “Shopping kara rahe hai kya bhaiya?” which translates to, “Is brother shopping?” to which Samdish replies that he is giving him a gift.

Tej Pratap can be seen visibly uncomfortable and enters the store, while Samdish goes to meet Sahani and Tejashwi. When the host asks Tej Pratap whether he is not on speaking terms with his brother, he evades the question.

