Kartarpur Corridor Registration to begin online from Oct 20: How to apply, fees and other details

The registration for the first batch of Darbar Sahib pilgrimage will begin from Sunday. The first batch of pilgrims will leave from India on the 9th of November. Practising Sikhs from different parts of India and other neighbouring countries travel to Pakistan to visit the Dabar Sahib pilgrim site.

Devotees will have to fill in the registration form released by the authorities today. On the 20th of October, the form will also be made public online as well.

Though the pilgrims do not require a visa to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, they will need a valid passport. The permit will be provided to people with a valid passport. Pakistan will allow 5,000 pilgrims daily on the corridor that will link Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab state to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. The devotees will have to pay USD 20 fees for the pilgrimage.

Pakistan government will release the final permission one week before the scheduled visit. The Indian government has made it compulsory for the pilgrims to return on the same day. Indian officials will accompany each batch of pilgrims.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs is working on plans to improve the network connectivity along the Kartarpur corridor. Pakistan has also agreed to the demand that people of all faiths can visit the shrine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on November 8.