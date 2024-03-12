 Karnataka Viral VIDEO: Mangaluru Woman Thrashes 87-Yr-Old Father-In-Law With Walking Stick; Arrested
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka: In a case of display of brutality, a purported video which captured a daughter-in-law brutally beating her octogenarian father-in-law with a steel walking stick has sent shockwaves across social media platforms.

The footage, which has swiftly gone viral, showcases an act of abuse that has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for justice among the civil society in Mangaluru.

CCTV Shows Brutal Assault

In the incident caught on CCTV, a 87-year-old man, Padmanabha Suvarna, was subjected to vicious beating by his daughter-in-law, Uma Shankari, in Kulshekar of Mangaluru. The assault, which occurred on March 9, involved the use of a walking stick, leaving the elderly victim severely injured.

Padmanabha Suvarna, a resident of Mangaluru, is now receiving treatment for his injuries at a private hospital.

The accused, Uma Shankari, currently employed as an officer of the electricity provider company at Attavar, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the victim's daughter.

The accused's husband, who is the son of the victim, is reported to be working abroad. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting concerns about the well-being of the elderly and the need for stringent measures against domestic violence.

Accused Held Over Complaint From Victim's Daughter

Uma Shankari, employed as an officer with the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) at Attavar, was swiftly apprehended after a complaint was lodged by the victim's daughter.

The doctor treating the Suvarna told PTI that there were multiple injuries on the body of the victim including a head injury which he received during a fall on a wooden sofa at the site of the attack.

