Karnataka to reject panel report on Western Ghats ecology

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has decided to reject the K Kasturirangan Committee report that declares nearly 1,500 places across the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive. Karnataka’s stand comes even as parts of the state were devastated by massive floods in August 2018 and the same was blamed on the unbridled exploitation of the Ghat region.

The state is planning to approach the supreme court on the issues. “The government has resolved to approach the SC and challenge the implementation of the report by the Union government if the National Green Tribunal directs them to do so,” the state said in a draft reply, according to media reports.

The state govt move comes on the heels of the National Green Tribunal hearing a case by Goa Foundation to implement the Kasturirangan committee report. The foundation then moved the case to SC that served notice to concerned govts to respond.

Environmentalists have slammed Karnataka’s stand saying the move to reject the report was equal to inviting disaster. “The govt is asking for trouble. Allowing a little leeway for natives and farmers in the region is understandable but completely rejecting the report goes against the human interest,” said an environmentalist.