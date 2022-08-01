Karnataka: Student hit by train while crossing track in Hassan; protests held

File Photo

A student in Karnataka's Hassan district on Monday slipped on the tracks and was hit by a moving train, causing her death. The accident has triggered a massive outrage with students protesting against the 'negligence' of railway officials.

According to NDTV report, the 22-year-old student, identified as Preeti Puttaswamy was studying her final year Bachelor of Commerce in Government First Grade College.

The accident took place after her father Puttaswamy dropped her off in an auto. While trying to cross onto the other side of the tracks, Preeti slipped and the oncoming train hit her.

Following her death, students blocked the Hassan-Mysuru highway demanding the construction of a foot-over-bridge. The protestors also burned tires to mark their outrage.

The accident took place near the Ankpur village of Hassan district.

Residents have been warned not to cross the tracks as it is an illegal crossing; warning signs have been erected.

However, due to the close proximity of colleges and the market, residents take the easier route of crossing the tracks onto the other side.