Karnataka SSLC results 2020: KSEEB to announce class 10 scores today, check karresults.nic.in for details

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce SSLC/ class 10 result 2020 today at 3 PM.
Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once it gets declared.
“The result of SSLC exams will be published on Monday 10-8-2020 at 3.00 pm”, tweeted Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.
Steps to check SSLC results 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official exam result portal i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find the link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board
Step 3: Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number/password
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard / take a printout for future reference
The Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020. However, exams were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and followed lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.
Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in Class 10 final exams in June, July.
