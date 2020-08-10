Karnataka SSLC results 2020: KSEEB to announce class 10 scores today, check karresults.nic.in for details

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce SSLC/ class 10 result 2020 today at 3 PM.

Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once it gets declared.

“The result of SSLC exams will be published on Monday 10-8-2020 at 3.00 pm”, tweeted Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.