Karnataka special panel to study symptoms in Covid-19 cured patients

Bengaluru

The number of Covid-related deaths in Karnataka Sunday crossed the 8,000-mark with 101 fatalities, pushing the de­a­th toll to 8,023. Bengaluru saw 2,657 deaths followed by My­suru, 691, Dakshina Kannada, 480, and Dharwada, 459.

On Sunday, the state recorded 8,191 new cases, pushing the caseload to 5,19,537. While Mysuru reported 481 cases, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwada and Kopalla had over 300 cases each.

Meanwhile, with Covid-19 spreading across Karnataka, govt has decided to set up a special panel for research into the long-term effects of the novel coronavirus.

Announcing this on Sunday, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the panel will comprise medical experts to study how the viral infection takes form in patients with both mild and severe symptoms.

“Karnataka will constitute a special technical committee of medical experts to study the long-term effects of Covid-19 in people who have recovered from the infection. We will evaluate those who had mild or severe symptoms, with a special focus on patients with comorbidity,” Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar said the research will help the medics to further improve treatment.

Karnataka is currently fourth on the list with the highest Covid caseload, with over 5.19 lakh people having contracted the infection so far.